Exclusive: Tottenham propose two players to AC Milan for the summer
13 February at 11:00The relationship between Milan and Tottenham has come into play even after the January window. In fact, the parties have been in direct contact more than once, starting with the Kris Piatek operation that didn't go through in the end.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, the English side have proposed a few players to the Rossoneri that, at least for the moment, are out of Jose Mourinho's plans. In other words, the parties are looking at potential summer ideas.
Victor Wanyama and Juan Foyth have been proposed to Milan, but they don't convince the San Siro side. The former is considered to physical and similar to Franck Kessie, while the 22-year-old defender has a high valuation of over €20m.
In June, Milan will be looking for a different profile to partner up with Alessio Romagnoli. Foyth and Wanyama have been proposed and are destined to leave Tottenham. However, for now, the Rossoneri track doesn't take off.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments