Exclusive: Tottenham star emerges as top target for Inter Milan
04 July at 17:15Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has now become the priority transfer target for Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, Inter Milan have identified William Carvalho as a transfer target. Howevr, it is the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Mousa Dembele who is the main target for the Nerazzurri.
Mousa Dembele, the Belgium international has one year left on his contract with the English Premier League club. The former Fulham midfielder now wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
The cash rich Chinese Super League are also interested in signing Mousa Dembele. The Chinese transfer window closes on July 13 and Inter Milan wants to wait till then and see if any of the Chinese Super League clubs will try to sign him before the transfer window closes.
Regarding Inter Milan’s interest in Dembele, CEO Antonello said, “There are contacts in place, but nothing definite.”
