Exclusive: Two conditions on which AC Milan will sign Marseille defender
11 March at 16:15Serie A giants AC Milan will assess two conditions before taking up the option to sign Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
The 19-year-old defender has emerged as one of the best young defenders in France this season, having impressed for his club Marseille. Despite being of a tender age, he has already appeared in 23 Ligue 1 games.
We understand that AC Milan are very impressed by what they have seen of Kamara, but they are considered two conditions before they try signing the Frenchman.
The first one relates to Mattia Caldara, who is yet to make an appearance in the league for the rossoneri. Rino Gattuso really likes him and would want him in the first team once he's back fit.
The second one relates to Cristian Zapata's new deal. If he does sign a new deal, Kamara's signing will not be viewed as a priority. But if the Colombian does decide to leave, Kamara will be seen as the top drawer priority.
