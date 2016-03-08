Exclusive: Uruguayan protégé is a target for multiple Serie A clubs
19 November at 22:20His dribbles and accelerations totally confused the defenders of Norway, Honduras, and New Zealand in the recent Under-20 World Cup when he wore the Uruguayan jersey. Brian Rodriguez is a true talent, a true demon of the right-wing.
Brian Rodriguez is a big talent for the future. He currently plays in MLS with Los Angeles FC, but he dreams of Italy. The US franchise has invested as much as 8 million euros for 70% of his rights, whilst the rest remains owned by Peñarol.
CalcioMercato.com can now reveal that multiple Serie A clubs are interested in signing the Uruguayan talent. Massimo Cellino, owner of Brescia Calcio, and a man who knows Uruguayan football well, made an offer to Peñarol a few months ago. Torino and Sampdoria have been following him for some time, but the level reached by Rodriguez is now for a big Italian club. So much so that Fiorentina and Roma have started initial contacts to try to acquire the new protégé of Cavani and Tabarez.
@MaaxiAngelo
