Exclusive: Verratti one step away from renewal; mega salary



As As learned by calciomercato.com , the player's agent (Mino Raiola) and PSG's sporting director (Leonardo) have been talking about the renewal for quite some time, meaning the talks are at an advanced stage: €12m per year for the player until 2024 (current deal expires in 2021). Furthermore, as we have learned, a promise has been made to Verratti: the captain's armband. Thiago Silva' contract will expire next year and he is expected to leave the club. Therefore, it would free up the armband, which should be given to the Italian.

By the end of the year, the deal should be signed by all parties. Verratti, who has no experience in Serie A, continues to enjoy live in France and does not intend to move anytime soon.

Marco Verratti is set to renew his contract with PSG, further strengthening position as one of the key points in the team. The midfielder, who made a new for himself in Serie B with Pescara, will remain in Paris unlike the players that have left throughout the years.