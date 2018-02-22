Exclusive: Verratti wants to join Juventus; here are the details
18 May at 17:05Calciomercato.com reporter Angelo Taglieri understands that Mino Raiola has offered the services of Marco Verratti to both Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, six years after joining Paris Saint-Germain from Pescara in 2012, there is a very real possibility that the Italian internationalist could be set to leave the French capital. However, Los Blancos have no intention of signing him while La Blaugrana are unwilling to match PSG’s hefty €65 million (plus Ivan Rakitić).
Meanwhile, Juventus are continuing to monitor the player’s situation closely, while Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici could well opt to sign another midfielder besides Emre Can. Verratti is a well-known Bianconeri fan and would relish the opportunity to wear the shirt he grew up idolising.
As well as meeting PSG’s demands, the player’s wage could also prove to be a problem given the fact his salary is greater than that of Gonzalo Higuaín – Juve’s top earner.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments