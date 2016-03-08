Exclusive: Vidal dreams of a Juve return; the Bianconeri's response
17 November at 14:30Barcelona haven't placed Arturo Vidal on the transfer market. Despite this, Antonio Conte is still very keen on the Chilean, as he wants to reunite with the player at Inter. However, the club have vetoed the operation, also because the Catalan side aren't looking to seel.
And yet, in Vidal's mind, a return to Italy to Italy is certainly something that he would like. As learned by Calciomercato.com, there is more to the story, as the midfielder has been dreaming of a return to Juventus for months. He believes it would be the best solution for his career.
Juventus, on the other hand, aren't as keen on the idea. Even though the directors appreciate what he has done for the club, they don't intend to invest in a player that is in a declining phase of his career.
Instead, they want to rebuild their team with young players, as there are already some experienced figures in Sarri's team. In short, it's an impossible return.
