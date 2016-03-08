Exclusive: Wanda Nara and Icardi jet off for holidays, cancel talks with Inter
11 June at 16:35Serie A giants Inter Milan have had to postpone their meeting with Mauro Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara, as they have already jetted off for vacations.
Icardi is expected to be sold by Inter this summer as Antonio Conte is reportedly willing to let the Argentine leave as he starts a new project at the nerazzurri this summer.
We understand that Inter were about to inform the player about their decision to sell him this week in a meeting that has now been postponed because Wanda Nara and Icardi have already headed off for their holidays.
They knew about the talks and despite that, they decided to leave before they were held.
Icardi wants to stay at Inter and because of the postponement of talks, the situation has now complicated even more.
Icardi could be forced to stay at the club for another season and Inter could be forced to allow the player to stay at the club so that he leaves only when his contract at the club expires in the summer of 2020.
What complicates it even more is that Inter already have thought of their replacements for the striker, with Edin Dzeko's move close and Romelu Lukaku an idea that is still taking concrete shape at the San Siro.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
