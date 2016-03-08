Exclusive: West Ham competing with Napoli for Genoa star
09 April at 15:15Premier League side West Ham United are in the race with Napoli for Genoa sensation Christian Kouame.
The 21-year-old Ivorian has proved to be a very vital summer signing for Genoa and he has impressed a lot for the club already. He has appeared in 31 league games this season, scoring six times and assisting four times.
We exclusively understand that while Napoli are in the race to snap up Kouame, West Ham are also highly interested in signing the forward.
It is understood that Napoli have already held talks for Kouame and have arrived on an initial agreement- something they are yet to progress further on. An agreement is yet to be reached between the two clubs and that has halted talks.
West Ham have been convinced by Kouame's abilities and along with Edin Dzeko, want to make Kouame a big signing in what could be a key summer window for them.
Genoa will not accept any offers below 25 million euros.
