Exclusive: What Sarri told Paratici about Pogba; Juve prepare first offer
17 June at 10:00Maurizio Sarri is ready to take over Juventus. He wants to transform the team so it fits his trademark, thus changing the tactics. Through his agent Ramadani, he's already been in touch with Fabio Paratici about the many Juventus targets on the market.
Among all the names, Man Utd's Paul Pogba stands out the most. Sarri? He approved the move with great enthusiasm as soon as he heard about the planned attempts. However, the manager sees one flaw in the player: Paul tends to move the ball too much rather than passing it quickly, as is crucial in Sarri's tactics.
"I succeeded with Hazard, I can also do it with a phenomenon like Pogba," a joke which gives the idea of how Sarri is ready to work with yet another champions. In fact, the experience at Chelsea has given him more security in managing big names.
Now, Juventus are preparing their first official offer to Man Utd for Paul Pogba, after the Frenchman made it clear in an interview that a new adventure is needed. Real Madrid are, of course, in the running as well, but Juve will try.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Fabrizio Romano
Go to comments