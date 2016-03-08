Exclusive: When does Caldara return to the field for AC Milan
08 February at 17:10AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara is expected to start training with the first team from next week onwards, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Caldara hasn't broken into the first team since his arrival at the rossoneri, as he has faced many injury issues. While he has played one game- that was against Dudelange in the Europa League, Caldara suffered a torn muscle on his thigh and has had other fitness issues since then.
We understand that while Caldara has begun training separately, so has Lucas Biglia, he is not expected to be anywhere near the club's squad for the weekend's game against Cagliari.
But it is understood by our correspondent Daniele Longo that he could be in the squad for the game against Empoli on the 22nd of February, whereas the player was initially expected to return alongside Lucas Biglia.
Rino Gattuso is ready to welcome the former Juventus and Atalanta player with open arms.
