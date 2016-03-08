Exclusive: Why Juve feel that Ronaldo deal can collapse
07 July at 10:15CalcioMercato exclusively understand that La Liga giants Real Madrid could ask for a fee in excess of 100 million euros from Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has drawn heavy links with a move away from the Los Blancos this summer, with Juventus firmly in place to sign him once he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.
It is understood that while Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta have set up the operation with Jorge Mendes, the super-agent is currently in talks with Florentino Perez to finalize Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid.
And although Perez has indicated that 100 million euros will be enough to take Ronaldo away, he has told Mendes that he can increase the asking price if Ronaldo makes the decision of leaving Real Madrid public.
If Ronaldo does make the decision public, Perez will make no hesitation in asking for more from Juventus, who fear that a possible deal can scupper if the former Manchester United star announces his desire to leave publicly.
Juventus are waiting patiently and do not intent to hurry Madrid any bit. The offer stands, with the club prepared to pay Ronaldo 30 million euros over a period of four seasons.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
