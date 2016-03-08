Ronaldo to Juve: the terms of the deal
06 July at 14:45Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus could be the deal of the century. The Portuguese striker has already agreed to move to Turin and right now Juventus are only waiting for Florentino Perez to give his green light to the player’s exit.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can confirm the agreement between Juventus and the player with the Old Lady who has offered Real Madrid € 100 million to secure the player’s services.
Ronaldo has agreed a € 30-million-a-year deal for the next four seasons.
Cristiano Ronaldo has already accepted Juventus contract bid: €30M/season until June 2022. CR7 is now waiting for Real Madrid to let him go and find the total agreement with Juventus. Mendes is working on it. #transfers #CristianoRonaldo #CR7 #RealMadrid #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 6 luglio 2018
If Real Madrid will accept Juventus’ conditions, Ronaldo will become a new Juventus player.
Yesterday Juventus president Andrea Agnelli met Massimiliano Allegri to give the latest updates about the deal. The club's CEO Beppe Marotta is now in Milan alongside Fabio Paratici waiting for the decisive call from Madrid.
