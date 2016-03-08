Exclusive: Zaza wants AC Milan move
07 July at 14:55CalcioMercato exclusively understand Simone Zaza wants to move to AC Milan this summer, with the club having to sell its players to make signings this summer.
Zaza was signed on loan by Valencia from Juventus last summer, but the Spanish side ended up making the move a permanent one in April. The Italian impressed for the Los Che last season, scoring 13 times and assisting once in a total of 33 appearances in the La Liga.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Zaza wants a move to the rossoneri this summer and his agent has made the club aware of that recently.
Massimiliano Mirabelli recently traveled to Roma to meet Zaza's agent Beppe Bozo, who told that Zaza really wants to sign for Milan and has already rejected a big offer from Tianjin Quanjian in China in the hope of a move to the San Siro.
To sign Zaza though, AC Milan will have to first sell Nikola Kalinic, who is close to a move to Atletico Madrid.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
