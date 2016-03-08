Exclusive: Zenit would come back for Juventus star in January
10 October at 19:00Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg are ready to comeback and make a move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in the January transfer window.
Rugani has fallen out of favor at the bianconeri over the last few months due to the arrivals of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt. He is yet to play a single minute in the Serie A or in the Champions League this season despite Giorgio Chiellini's knee injury.
We understand that the injury Chiellini suffered scuppered Rugani's move away from Juve as Zenit were close to signing him in the summer and the deal could have gone through if the Juve skipper hadn't been sidelined.
But Zenit haven't gone anywhere yet. They are still sneaking around the Italian and there is every chance that they will make a move for him and sign him in the upcoming January transfer window.
Some Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on him even though they haven't made a concrete move for the former Empoli defender. They are more keen on signing him on loan in January than signing him permanently. If Rugani doesn't play, he will definitely leave.
