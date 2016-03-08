Exclusive: Zielinski determined to snub Liverpool, details of Napoli contract offer revealed
15 March at 17:35Napoli star Piotr Zielinski is set to snub interest from the Premier League to sign a new contract at the partenopei.
Zielinski has been at the centre of debate surrounding whether he will sign a new deal at the club or not. This season, the Pole has appeared in 26 Serie A games, having scored four times.
We exclusively understand that Zielinski is set to sign a new deal at Napoli, as the exit of Marek Hamsik has convinced him to stay and move up the pecking order at the club.
The new deal is practically done after meetings involving Cristiano Guintoli and the player's entourage.
The new deal will see Zielinski be tied down to the club till the summer of 2024 and he will earn just over 3 million euros a season. The player is very much intent on signing the deal not just because of the club, but because Carlo Ancelotti has convinced him into staying.
