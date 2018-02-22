Fabinho backs Ligue 1 star to join Liverpool
29 May at 19:02Liverpool completed the signing of Brazilian star Fabinho ‘stealing’ the versatile Monaco player from under the noses of Juventus and Manchester United.
The Brazilian midfielder is not the only new face that will arrive at Anfield in the summer.
Another Ligue1 star, Lyon’s Nabil Fekir, has been heavily linked with joining the Reds in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Fabinho, who played against Fekir in Ligue 1 over the last few seasons, told RMC Sport that the Reds should go for his signing: “I’d be happy, he is a top-level footballer”, Fabinho said.
“He’s proved to be an excellent footballer in France, he would be a great reinforcement for the team.”
Right after his signing with Liverpool Fabinho said: “This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional. A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over. I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club.
