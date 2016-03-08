Fabio Borini set to start in Serie A opener
25 August at 09:35Former Liverpool star Fabio Borini is reportedly set to start for AC Milan against Napoli later today.
Borini's move to the rossoneri was made permanent earlier this summer after he had initially joined the club on a loan deal from Sunderland. He appeared 43 times in all competitions last season, scoring four times.
Sky Italia state that Rino Gattuso is set to hand a start to Borini in today's game against Napoli some weeks after the Italian was being targeted by the partenopei as a possible summer transfer for Carlo Ancelotti.
Gattuso is intent on starting Borini on the left, with Gonzalo Higuain set to start up front and Suso set to play on the right-flank. It is also believed that Borini is Milan's third choice striker behind Higuain and young Patrick Cutrone.
It wasn't just Napoli who were interested in signing Borini, but Torino and West Ham had also approached the player with offers this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments