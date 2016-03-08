Fabio Capello warns Juventus about signing De Ligt

14 February at 10:35
Fabio Capello spoke to Sky Sports about the Champions League matchup between Ajax and Real Madrid, which the Spaniards won thanks to goals from Benzema and Asensio. Amongst the players involved, there was also Matthijs de Ligt, who Fabio Paratici closely observed from the stands.

However, the legendary AC Milan coach does not approve of a possible move for de Ligt from Juventus: "I have never liked Dutch defenders. They do not have the quality of Italians, it's not the same thing. I would sign Tadic from Ajax, I liked him a lot."

