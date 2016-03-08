Fabregas: 'Real Madrid wanted to sign me twice'
04 September at 14:45Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that Real Madrid tried to sign him twice in his career.
A former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona player, Fabregas has won the Premier League multiple times and has also won the La Liga multiple times. Apart from that, the midfielder has also won the World Cup and the Euros.
In a recent interview that he gave to AS in Spain, Fabregas revealed that the Los Blancos approached him not once, but twice.
He said: " I had contact with Perez and Calderon to switch to Real Madrid.They called me more than once or twice . When they did it for the first time I was very young, I was 18 and they offered me a very important salary, but I felt identified in the Arsenal.
"I couldn't leave. But I will always be grateful to Madrid for how they treated me. At 23 I got injured and they sent me a very nice letter. I like the interest, but I had the dream of playing in Barcelona and it went well ".
