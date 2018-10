Fabregas refuses to rule out Arsenal return, sends message to Messi and Piqué

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has released an interview with Marca to talk about his career and his plans for the future. The Spaniard is struggling with game time under Maurizio Sarri and he has been linked with AC Milan and Galatasaray The Spaniard, however, made a surprising revelation about a possible return to Arsenal: "Wenger had sold him to give more of a chance for me and the truth is that it was tough but I ha a great game with a goal and an assist for Henry. We won 2-0 at Highbury."Fabregas did also praise two of his former team-mates at Barcelona, Leo Messi and Gerard Piqué: ​The best thing about football are the teammates. I have had a lot and very good ones but I would pick two:We managed to get to a high level and remain friends... it is a special relationship."