Fabregas refuses to rule out Arsenal return, sends message to Messi and Piqué
27 October at 13:15Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has released an interview with Marca to talk about his career and his plans for the future. The Spaniard is struggling with game time under Maurizio Sarri and he has been linked with AC Milan and Galatasaray.
The Spaniard, however, made a surprising revelation about a possible return to Arsenal: "Arsenal will always be in my heart and I will never forget them so why not return. You never know. Aged 18 I had to face Patrick Vieira in an Arsenal vs Juventus game. Wenger had sold him to give more of a chance for me and the truth is that it was tough but I ha a great game with a goal and an assist for Henry. We won 2-0 at Highbury."
Fabregas did also praise two of his former team-mates at Barcelona, Leo Messi and Gerard Piqué: The best thing about football are the teammates. I have had a lot and very good ones but I would pick two: Pique and Leo Messi. With one I played since I was ten and the other since I was about 12 or 13. We managed to get to a high level and remain friends... it is a special relationship."
