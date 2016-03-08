Famous Italian band set to release song about late Davide Astori
03 February at 11:45The leader of the Italian musical band 'Stadio'- Gaetano Curreri, has revealed that the band is set to release a song about late Fiorentina skipper Davide Astori.
The La Viola face Udinese less than a year after the sudden demise of Astori in his hotel room because of heart attack. It was in the morning hours of Fiorentina's game at Udinese that the incident happened and the game on Sunday will be a time to reflect on the club's former skipper.
Stadio's leader Curreri though, recently told Rai that the band is set to release a song about the former Fiorentina skipper and the late Italian national side defender.
He said: " Davide was really a decent man, he knew how to lead team, and in an environment of young players, it was crucial. I'm trying to write a song about him, it's a pain that I have to throw out and the songs also serve that part."
Before the game involving Fiorentina and Udinese, Astori will be paid a special tribute by the fans and players of both sides at the Friuli Stadium in Udine.
