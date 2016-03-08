Fassone on AC Milan: 'I'm extremely happy to leave this story behind me..'

Former AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has opened up about the resolution of the ongoing case with the rossoneri and has instilled faith in Ivan Gazidis to take the club back to the top.Fassone was locked in a battle to free himself from his Milan contract and in an interview with ANSA , he talked about how pleased he is that the battle is now over.The Italian said: "I am extremely happy to leave behind a story that has deeply touched me and to be able to look back at the future with serenity.

"I thank the judge for this. Patience and the lawyers who followed the cause for convincing us, with their mediation skills, to find a satisfactory agreement for all. For me it was important to reiterate that my work has always been based on criteria of loyalty and transparency, in defense of the interests of the club.



On Gazidis, he said: "Having clarified this, all that remains for me is to wish Milan, and in particular my successor Ivan Gazidis, to bring the Rossoneri colors back to sporting and economic success " .