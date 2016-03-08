Fassone ready to sue new AC Milan ownership over dismissal
15 October at 14:30Marco Fassone was dismissed from the AC Milan management this summer after the Elliott fund completed the takeover of the club from the hands of Chinese businessman Yonghong Li. The former club chief executive could now take legal action against the Rossoneri.
Among the disclosed information of Milan's budget, closed at a loss of 126 million euros, the club has also confirmed the possibility that Fassone could sue the club for dismissal for just cause.
Also, for this reason, the risk fund has increased from 11 million euros to 17 million euros, even though the new ownership feels calm about potential legal action from the former Inter director.
Fassone was appointed as Milan's CEO on April 14 last year and was meant to lead the so-called 'Chinese revolution' at the club, which aimed to return the team back to the Champions League.
However, with all the financial problems surrounding the club during the reign of Yonghong Li, the ownership did not manage to keep hold of the club and eventually it fell in the hands of the Elliott fund this summer, which dismissed both Fassone and the sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments