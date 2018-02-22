Fassone releases transfer updates on Liverpool targets Donnarumma and Suso
21 May at 10:00AC Milan Managing Director Marco Fassone was revealed that the situations of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso.
The club sacked former manager Vincenzo Montella last November and brought in academy manager and legendary midfielder Rino Gattuso as the first team boss. The rossoneri have done very well since then, having finished sixth in the Serie A and having qualified for the Europa League for next season.
In an interview that Fassone recently gave to Radio Anch'lo Sport on Rai Sport, he opened up about the futures of the Italian goalkeeper and Suso.
Regarding Donnarumma, Fassone said: "Let's hope that Donnarumma stays with us and marries this project. If he sees prospects and fair offers that match the will of the player, Milan would not oppose farewell."
When asked about Suso, Fassone said: "Suso has a different situation with respect to Donnarumma because he has a clause in his contract, we would like to keep him, but it does not depend only on us, I have to say that for now we have not received any offers for any of our players".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
