Federico Fazio: I want to finish my career at Roma
16 October at 16:40Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran defender Federico Fazio has expressed his desire to finish his career with the Rome-based club.
The Argentina international, while talking to Rome TV, said that he is not sure whether he would like to follow Daniele De Rossi to Boca Juniors and would like to finish his career with the Giallorossi.
“I want to finish my career at Roma,” he said. “I don't know if I will follow De Rossi and finish my career at Boca to be honest.”
Fazio has been at the club since 2017 and has made 68 league appearances during that duration, scoring seven goals as well.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments