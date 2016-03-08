Fenerbahce receive green light for Rodriguez’s signing
24 January at 15:10Turkish outfit Fenerbahce have received a green light from the federation to complete the signing of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.
The Swiss international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Theo Hernandez in the summer from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
Since then, there have been reports of interest from Fenerbahce in signing Rodriguez in the January transfer window.
It was reported earlier that the move was blocked by the Turkish Federation citing Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.
However, Calciomercato.com can confirm that Fenerbahce have received the green light from the authorities and now they can proceed with the signing of the veteran left-back.
The 27-year-old has joined Milan in summer of 2017 when he moved from German club VfL Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of €15 million.
Daniele Longo
