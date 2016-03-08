FIFA hit back at Football Leaks allegations
03 November at 14:30Just yesterday Football Leaks stated that FIFA had intervened in Financial Fair Play matters for Manchester City and PSG not to get affected by restrictions. Now the highest international body of the sport has responded to these allegations with a statement on their website.
"Four weeks ago journalists sent hundreds of questions to FIFA, based on private, internal e-mails and other information to which third parties had gained (illegal) access," the statement started.
"Media have decided to ignore most of our answers, distorting the facts and the truth, deliberately attempting to discredit FIFA.
"With these actions, they want to weaken the leadership of FIFA, in particular, the president, Gianni Infantino, and the general secretary Fatma Samoura," it added.
Infantino himself has also responded to the matter: "It is always a challenge to change things, go ahead and bring people together to make things better. And as we are resolutely implementing the FIFA reforms, it has always been clear to me that I would have to face strong opposition," he said.
