FIGC, Official: Push to delay Serie A until end of May, three ideas for Scudetto assignment
10 March at 18:55The Italian football federation (FIGC) have officially announced that they will try to postpone the end of Serie A until the end of May, although they are considering having play-offs for both the league title and relegation, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how there was a meeting today between the FIGC, Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), the Italian government and various other representatives of the league to discuss what the next steps will be after the announcement that Serie A would be postponed until 3rd April. Due to this setback, there is not enough space in the calendar to complete the season before this summer’s European Championships.
There are three main ideas, the report continues. The first is that the league title wouldn’t be assigned and UEFA would be informed of the teams that have qualified for the Champions League and Europa League. The second option would be to finish the season with how the league table stands now, although many teams are likely to complain in this scenario. The final idea would be to organize play-offs for the league title and play-outs to decide which teams would be relegated.
Apollo Heyes
