Figures and details of Milik’s proposed renewal with Napoli
31 October at 10:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is edging closer to signing a new deal with the club in the coming days.
The Poland international—who scored a goal for Gli Azzurri in a 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Wednesday—has been negotiating a new deal with the Naples-based club for over a year as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2021.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that an agreement between both parties is very close where Milik will see his earnings increase from €2.5 million per season to €3 to €3.5 million per season.
Milik has been with Napoli since the summer of 2016 when he joined them from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €32 million.
Since then, the former Bayer Leverkusen striker has represented his current club in 72 league matches, scoring 31 goals.
In the ongoing campaign, Milik has been in impressive form where he has scored four goals in just six appearances in all competition.
