Financial Fair Play: Uefa gives boost to AC Milan
08 February at 11:45UEFA will modify the Financial Fair Play giving more freedom to the clubs for the transfers. The confirmation of the change came yesterday in Rome from Uefa president Aleksandar Ceferin.
As reported by La Repubblica, in fact, Ceferin wanted to clarify that his first move will be to "Reform the Financial Fair Play to create a new balance in Europe. Every club must be free to unleash all its potential". In fact, Ceferin's proposal is to guarantee to the clubs under a settlement agreement more freedom for the transfers, in order to prove that they have available resources and not debts. This will be useful for UEFA to bring new funds into the football thanks to the insertion of fresh capital by the properties.
AC Milan are, obviously, interested in the development of this change. The Elliott Fund has repeatedly shown its will to invest on the market in order to strengthen the team. However, Rossoneri’s moves have always been limited by the current regulation. In recent years, the Financial Fair Play also slowed down the Suning group, forced to insert money in the Nerazzurri club through loans that, however, adversely affected the liabilities of the club.
Go to comments