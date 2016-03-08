Fiorentina, advanced talks with Reims for Oudin
02 September at 10:30There are now advanced negotiations between Fiorentina and Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims concerning 22-year-old striker Rémi Oudin. According to French paper L’Equipe via Calciomercato.com, the French club are requesting €10m to sign their French forward, who has been with the club since he was 15 years old. Reims President Caillot had not received any concrete offers for the player until after the club’s victory over Lillie last night. As the evening developed, the two clubs began negotiating at a quicker rate.
Oudin scored last night in the club’s 2-0 victory over Lille and last season played over 2819 minutes for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions, scoring 11 and assisting 4 in the process. Fiorentina are working on strengthening their attack after losing Giovanni Simeone to Cagliari earlier in the summer and signing free agent Franck Ribery, whilst also keeping a hold of young talent Federico Chiesa.
Apollo Heyes
