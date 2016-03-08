Fiorentina, Castrovilli attracts interest from top Italian clubs
31 October at 23:45Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli has had a flying start to the season, with multiple top Italian clubs all following his progress with a keen eye, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Italian was close to leaving the club on a loan deal this summer but ended up remaining with la Viola. His incredible performances so far with the Florence based club have convinced coach Vincenzo Montella, who is happy to place his trust in the player.
The report adds that Roma, Napoli and Juventus are all following his performances keenly. He signed a contract renewal with Fiorentina earlier this month that ties him to the club until 2024, but if he continues his flying performances this season, he may already start receiving offers next summer.
So far this season Castrovilli has scored two goals and provided two assists in ten appearances for the club.
Apollo Heyes
