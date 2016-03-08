Fiorentina, Commisso: 'No to loans, we can make three purchases'
08 January at 20:00Rocco Commisso , president of Fiorentina, has called a press conference to talk about the new stadium for the Viola, what it will bring to the club and the financial outlook on the short-term future (via calciomercato).
“There are two issues I want to talk to you about, and I am the team, given that as owner of Fiorentina I have to pay attention to many aspects, and the stadium."
"I gave the go ahead to invest in the future of the team, I want long-term players who don't stay here for six months, already building next year's team, which will be much stronger than this. We will bring one, two or three players in the next two to three weeks. The important thing is that there is a desire to invest and we have it ".
On the new stadium proposed:
“Since I arrived, I started working on Campo di Marte first, to see what could be done for Franchi. We learned through the newspapers that the curves cannot be broken down, and we took note of this, starting with the mayor's idea of building the stadium at Mercafir."
"The average revenues of the top 20 European clubs is € 417 million, and Fiorentina in the 17'-18 season 'had 84 million euros, how do you spend the money you need to bring Fiorentina to the highest levels? To get to those levels you need infrastructures, which guarantee us certain types of revenues, especially when there are matches. I am convinced that the stadium will be done, but I need the right speed, time and costs".
Anthony Privetera
