Fiorentina, Commisso: 'We are moving forward with the new stadium'
25 October at 23:45Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso spoke to Florence mayor Dario Nardella today about the proposed new stadium, with Calciomercato.com reporting his words after the meeting.
"The mayor surprised me a lot, since today is my anniversary with my wife, 44 years of marriage. Work? We are moving forward, at the beginning we had in mind to use the area of Campo di Marte, now we have decided to use the area of Mercafir. We work, we want Fiorentina to play in the new stadium in September 2023. The municipality is working according to my plans, that is to say that everything is done quickly, that the bureaucratic times are quick and that I can control everything.”
The new Fiorentina president is keen to build a new stadium for the Florence based club, with their current stadium the Stadio Artemio Franchi being open since 1931. The Italian American businessman bought the club from the Della Valle family in June of this year in a deal worth around €160 million.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments