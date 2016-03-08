Fiorentina, Iachini appointed as new head coach: only waiting for official announcement
23 December at 14:20Fiorentina’s new head coach is Giuseppe ‘Beppe’ Iachini, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the club’s president Rocco Commisso was initially hoping to sign former Paris Saint Germain coach Laurent Blanc, but the Frenchman eventually decided against joining the Florence based club. After his negative response, Commisso immediately gave the go ahead for the club to sign Iachini.
The agreement was reached yesterday, the report continues. He has been given an 18-month contract, with a clause included that includes a penalty payment in case of an early termination. Iachini was previously the coach of Empoli but was dismissed in March of this year for poor results.
Fiorentina are currently 15th in the league after 17 games, with previous coach Vincenzo Montella only guiding the club to four wins in this time. The club have failed to win in their last seven league games.
Apollo Heyes
