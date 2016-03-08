Fiorentina in talks with Torino for Bonifazi: the details

13 August at 21:00
As the start of the season is approaching, Fiorentina are working on several fronts on the transfer market to complete the squad. In addition to department up front, La Viola are also looking to strengthen the defence.

On their transfer wish list, we find Kevin Bonifazi. According to Calciomercato.com's sources, Fiorentina and Torino are currently in negotiations for the player, and contacts have accelerated in the last few hours. 

The clubs are working on the formula for the deal. Meanwhile, Bonifazi waits to understand his future, aware that it could be a great opportunity for him to join Fiorentina.

Given the speed at which the negotiations have advanced, we could hear more about the situation very soon. However, as mentioned, Fiorentina are working keen on closing the deal after Bonifazi's impressive season with SPAL, where he was on loan.

