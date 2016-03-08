Fiorentina-Juventus: Rabiot could start; Ramsey debut in squad
12 September at 09:30Against Fiorentina, in one of the hottest games of the weekend, Juventus are ready to embrace the new arrivals: both on and off the field. In other words, it will be a really interesting game to watch, given that both sides are working to find their feet in a new respective system.
On the bench, the Bianconeri are set to welcome back Maurizo Sarri who after recovering from pneumonia, which kept him out for the first two games of the season, will return to managing his team from the sidelines for the first time this season (via Calciomercato.com).
On the pitch, furthermore, two signings could be introduced: Aaron Ramsey and Adrio Rabiot. Both arrived on a free transfer this summer and could make their debut on Saturday. The former Arsenal man will be called up for the first time, though it remains to be seen if he will play.
For the former PSG man, however, he could play from the first minute as he competes with Matuidi for a spot in the starting eleven. For him, it would be a debut from start, should Sarri decide to opt for him.
Go to comments