Fiorentina look to make move for Juventus outcast
16 June at 14:35Serie A side Fiorentina are eyeing an ambitious move to sign Juventus star Marko Pjaca this summer.
The Croatian joined Juventus in the summer of 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb but was loaned out to Schalke for the second half of the previous season. At the German side last season, Pjaca appeared seven times and found the back of the net twice.
Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo e La Nazione report that Fiorentina want to sign the player this summer as Juventus have been looking to allow the Croatian to leave too.
Pjaca has been linked with moves away from the club this summer and could be offered in swap deals to bring Juve's transfer targets to the club. It is said that the La Viola's hopes of signing the forward can dissipate if they don't make an offer before the 31st of June.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments