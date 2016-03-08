Report: Juventus made new bid for Man Utd target
16 June at 09:55Juventus have reportedly made a renewed offer to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and have offered two of their players in the bid.
Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the most wanted midfielders in the continent right now, thanks to his impressive showings with Lazio over the last two seasons. Last season, the Spain born Serbian midfielder appeared 35 times in the Serie A, scoring 12 times and assisting thrice.
Tuttosport report that Juventus have made a renewed attempt to sign the Manchester United target.
It is said that the club have offered Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani plus cash for the player, after Lazio have made it clear that the player will be too expensive for the Old Lady to afford.
And while it is yet to be ascertained as to whether Lazio will accept the offer, Juventus see Paul Pogba as a replacement for Milinkovic-Savic.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
