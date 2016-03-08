Fiorentina, Monitel: 'To score against Juventus is a dream...'

Young Spanish talent Tòfol Montiel spoke to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today about his aspirations with Fiorentina and his dream to score against rivals Juventus.



When asked why he remained with la Viola after the transfer window, he revealed his drive to perform for the club.



“I chose to stay because I want to play, I know that I can put the coach in a difficult position and win the place sooner or later. Last year I had a hard time because of an injury, even though I got some satisfaction from playing with the Primavera. Now I want to play right through to the end."



Then, Montiel spoke of Fiorentina’s upcoming derby against the Bianconeri.



“To play on Saturday against Juve? That would be the best. They immediately told me about the famous victory of a few years ago, 4-2 against the Bianconeri, my fellow countryman Joaquin scored. We're all waiting for this challenge; the rivalry is historic. Juve is the strongest team, but we want to try to make our fans happy. By scoring in any way, against Juve... There's confidence, we're a team that can do important things. The dream would be to arrive in Europe already this season, but the team has changed a lot and it will take time.”



The 19-year-old midfielder is a youth product of RCD Mallorca and has struggled for playing time with the Tuscan side, only making two first time appearances since his arrival at the club in June of last year, arriving from Spain for €2m.



For more news, visit our homepage!

Apollo Heyes