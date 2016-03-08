Fiorentina name Chiesa price-tag amid Napoli links
05 June at 10:52Fiorentina have rejected an offer of Napoli for Federico Chiesa. According to La Repubblica, the Italian winger was offered a chance to move to the San Paolo for € 50 million but La Viola rejected ADL’s bid.
Chiesa, however, is reported not to be unsellable. Fiorentina, in fact, would be open to sell the talented winger for a fee close to € 60 million.
A recent study of the CIES observatory has pointed out that Chiesa’s market value is € 63 million.
