Fiorentina not interested in selling Chiesa to Juve, Inter
27 November at 10:35Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are not interested in selling their star winger Federico Chiesa to league rivals Juventus or Inter Milan.
The 22-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the Italian football and has attracted interest from the likes of Juve and Inter in the recent past.
As per the latest development, Chiesa is not willing to extend his contract with the club which is set to expire in the summer of 2022 as he is looking to join the Turin-based outfit in the near future.
However, Fiorentina’s hierarchy are not willing to sell their prized asset to the Old Lady because they are not happy with the club contacting the player without their approval.
That’s not it as the Viola’s hierarchy would rather sell Chiesa to a club abroad than to any of their league rivals.
But as per La Repubblica and the Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, the Milan-based club might still have a chance to sign the winger as they can invest the money which they will generate by selling striker Gabigol and they are also willing to offer winger Matteo Politano in the deal as early as January.
