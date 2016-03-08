Fiorentina one step away from signing Everton outcast
02 August at 17:16As per the information gathered by Sky Sports, Fiorentina are one step away from signing Kevin Mirallas from the English Premier League club, Everton in the summer transfer window.
Kevin Mirallas has been training separately and Everton are in advanced stage of negotiations with Viola as an alternate to Juventus’ Pjaca.
The transaction is undergoing a loan with a right of redemption set at 2.7 million euros, but the director of football of the viola, Pantaleo Corvino is thinking about the possibility of a final purchase.
At Fiorentina, Kevin Mirallas will receive an annual salary of 1.7 million euros. The new manager of the Merseyside club, Marco Silva has frozen out Kevin Mirallas and three other players from the club, who are Ashley Williams, Cuco Martina and Nikola Vlasic, from the first team training as per the reports.
That is as per the information gathered by the British press, the Times.
