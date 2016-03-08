Fiorentina plan to bring back Rafinha to Italy: the details
24 July at 22:00Fiorentina are still struggling to solve the issue related to Chiesa, who reportedly wants to leave the summer this summer. In the meantime, the management are ready to make some signings in the midfield, following the departure of Veretout and several others.
Recently, the name of Barcelona's Rafinha has been mentioned as a possible signing for La Viola. The Brazilian is believed to be the perfect fit for Montella's side and after spending six months at Inter two seasons ago.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, Rafinha is considered surplus to requirements by Barcelona, and thus a move is on the cards this summer. In addition to Fiorentina, Valencia are also interested.
The operation would reportedly cost €15m, which is a fee that the Fiorentina of Commisso would be able to afford. In other words, negotiations could start soon, should the Tuscan club decide to make a move for the player.
