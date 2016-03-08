Fiorentina, Prade: 'Chiesa open to contract renewal, no offer from Juventus'
27 November at 16:45Fiorentina’s Sporting Director Daniele Pradè spoke to gathered reporters in a press conference today, touching on Inter and Juventus target Federico Chiesa, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
First, Pradè touched on a meeting between the club and the Viola starlet’s entourage.
“It was planned, we wanted to do it more confidentially, but we couldn't. The thing to underline is that it was a positive meeting, where there is serenity to work together. They didn't ask us to give him up, but we didn't even talk about it. There's a desire to talk, the contract will expire in two and a half years. There will be a time when Federico will talk, but this is not the time, now we need him to talk on the pitch.”
He then touched about the small injury to Chiesa and expanded on the contract negotiations.
“We're working to get him back on the pitch after the small problem with his adductor. Of course, we don't make contract renewals in a match, but we talked about the future. We're making too big a case around Chiesa, the most important thing is to win the games, the rest is rhetoric. Enrico opened the game and extended his contract, I didn't expect him to be so good either.”
Finally, Pradè touching on Juventus’ interest in the 22-year-old Italian forward.
“If there is an offer from the club, it has not arrived to me, but this is not what we have been talking about today, where there has been openness and desire to talk. There has never been talk of January and there has never been a transfer of this magnitude made in the winter session. I can say that no team spoke to me for the boy, not even a light pressing.”
Chiesa has made 13 appearances for la Viola so far this season and has continued his strong performances for the club. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in that time, forming a strong partnership with former Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery.
Apollo Heyes
