Fiorentina, Pradè: "Chiesa? We think about the present..."
16 September at 12:30Fiorentina Sporting Director Daniele Pradè spoke to Italian media outlet Rai Radio Uno via Calciomercato.com about Fiorentina and their new owner, Rocco Commisso.
"Commisso? He brought enthusiasm; we must impress him. I hope he can do the things in his head, "fast, fast, fast" as he says. He wants there to be a sports centre, maybe a new stadium. It's the only way to increase revenue.”
Pradè then spoke about Fiorentina’s goalless draw against Juventus on the weekend.
“I don't like talking about others, but Sarri needs support. We had a great performance on Saturday and we've always played hard against Juve.”
Finally, the 52-year-old Italian spoke of Fiorentina’s star forward Federico Chiesa. He wasn’t worried about all the rumours and speculation surrounding the 21-year-old Italian winger.
“We think about the present, he just has to have fun. He's back with a smile, he has to get back to himself even if he's never lost. He was only discussed for a match in the national team. He's young and strong, he'll become a champion.”
Fiorentina have had a poor start to the season so far, only gaining one point after three games. La Viola lost to an exciting Napoli in a thrilling 4-3 loss on opening day before disappointing away to Genoa, losing 2-1.
Apollo Heyes
