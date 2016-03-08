Fiorentina prepare 'significant' pay rise for Chiesa amid Juve links
27 July at 11:00After repeatedly stating the desire to keep Federico Chiesa for at least another season, new owner Rocco Commisso is ready to put those words into motion by convincing the player once and for all.
Having rejected Chiesa's attempts to force the club to sell him, as Juventus had offered a five-year contract worth €5m per year, Fiorentina are preparing a pay rise of their own. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, an offer will be presented to Chiesa in the coming days.
Commisso intends to send a strong signal to the winger and the clubs interested by putting €3.5m per year on the plate until 2023. In other words, Chiesa would be in the centre of their project. A meeting is expected with his father/agent to put an end to the controversy.
In addition to the extra money, Fiorentina will also present their ambitious project to the player, confirming that important signings will be made this summer.
Go to comments