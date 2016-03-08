Fiorentina push for Politano, offer made: the details
31 August at 22:25Serie A side Fiorentina are serious about their push for Matteo Politano and have already made an offer but Inter are demanding for more, Calciomercato understand.
Fiorentina's desire to sign Matteo Politano is something more than a simple suggestion. The club of Rocco Commisso, in fact, has been courting the Sassuolo man for over a month, with the aim of convincing him to marry the purple project and complete what would be an extraordinary offensive department.
Contacts with Inter have been continuous and an offer of 30 million euros plus bonuses was made recently.It is a figure that has staggered Inter, but they have no intention of falling below 35 million euros.
The main obstacle to the successful conclusion of this deal, of course, is time . Because there are only two days to the end of the market and tomorrow the teams will also be involved in the field. The time to close, therefore, is very little,but the will of the viola is to try until the last second to find the agreement .
Inter should then go and get a Politano substitute, with Rebic at the top of Marotta's list. But Fiorentina does not give up and the player waits: the ball is in the hands of Inter now.
