Fiorentina ready to make offer as Nainggolan wants Italy stay

31 July at 14:35
Serie A side Fiorentina are ready to make an offer to sign Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who wants to stay in Italy.

Nainggolan, much like Mauro Icardi, has been told by the nerazzurri that he would be allowed to leave the club as they don't see both of them as part of their plans going forward. Antonio Conte has already made it clear that Inter are looking to move him on.

We understand that Nainggolan has accepted that he has to leave the San Siro, a summer after he joined from Roma for a fee totaling upto 40 million euros and he wants to stay in Italy.

His wife has begun chemotherapy for cancer and that is one reason why he wants to stay in Italy.

Fiorentina are interested, despite having signed Pol Lirola and Kevin Prince Boateng already this summer. They have initiated contacts for the Belgian, who is valued at around 30 million euros by the nerazzurri.

Nainggolan dreams of a return to Cagliari- the side that raised him. But an approach from the Sardinians seems unlikely, as things stand.

 

